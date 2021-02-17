A mother isolated from her family due to the storm

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – “I know sometimes it may feel in Eastern Kentucky and other parts of Kentucky you’re on your own,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “You’re not. The entire state stands with you and stands ready to help.”

Governor Andy Beshear visited this warming center in Boyd County today.

Right now, roughly 100,000 Kentuckians are without power.

“All of them are in Eastern Kentucky,” said Beshear. “And the largest swath right here in the Boyd County, Greenup region.”

Which is why this Boyd County warming center has been set up.

There are 64 people sheltering here.

One of them… is Pam Church.

“My family unfortunately wasn’t able to get out,” said Church.

Church lives in Rush with her family, but is now staying here at the shelter with her daughter.

“My husband and my daughter and her fiancé are stuck there and we’re here,” said Church. “And I’ve been getting like two, three different reports about that area. And I just don’t know if they have enough kerosene and I just… I just don’t know if they’re okay.”

Church says she took her daughter to the hospital right before the storm, and national guardsmen brought the two here because they couldn’t make it home.

Her family is still stuck in Rush; and she has no way to communicate with them.

She says she hopes through this story, they will find out where she is.

“They knew we were at the hospital,” said Church. “But they don’t know we are here at the center.”

“It’s a community effort all the time,” said Jessie Rigsby, a teacher in the area.

Rigsby and another teacher, Samantha Royalty, are one of many volunteers who came to help.

“We just know that we’re gonna check in with our kids and make sure they’re taken care of and know homework is not a priority right now,” said Royalty.

If you need help or would like to contact Kentucky State Police, you can do so at (606) 928-6421.