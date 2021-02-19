A week without power or running water in Buffalo

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – A side by side, filled with cans of gasoline.

“Two tanks a day at least,” said Sarah Tucker, a woman who’s lived in Buffalo for over 30 years.

Tucker and her neighbors have to use a side by side to get to and from their homes right now because of the icy roads.

Most of their traveling is to and from a gas station; filling up, to take gasoline to their neighbors, so they can power their generators.

The power here has been out for roughly a week.

“I’ve lived in Buffalo my whole life,” said Tucker. “No I’ve never seen it this bad…”

But power isn’t the only thing missing in these homes.

“We don’t have power,” said Bathsheba Dailey. “We don’t have water.”

All of these homes… and none of them have running water.

So how do these families get water?

“We take water from the water pump down in town… pump it into here…” said Andera Adkins.

Thankfully, last week, these neighbors were able to fill up the tanks.

“A thousand gallon tank, well all three are a thousand gallons, and we had to dump it because we couldn’t make it up the hill,” said Adkins.

The water that they do have left, goes into their personal tanks.

“Thankfully we have the generator,” said Adkins. “But without that, it would’ve been frozen completely off.”

But, these families are scared they’re going to run out, and soon.

“It’s like two foot from being empty,” said Adkins. “So we’re gonna have to haul water here pretty soon.”

“I mean we need it to cook with,” said Tucker. “Take care of our kids… we need water.”

These homeowners signed a petition to try and get city water from Buffalo; but nothing has been done yet.

This neighborhood is also located just a few miles from the Toyota plant, and Buffalo High School, so they don’t understand why they can’t have running water here.

“We pay our taxes just like everyone else,” said Tucker. “We should have water too.”