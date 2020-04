PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to an abandoned house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Putnam County Dispatchers, the call came in just before 4:30 a.m. of a fire along Poca River Road, just passed the Dupont Fish Club.

No injuries are being reported. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department and Nitro Fire Department all responded to the scene.

