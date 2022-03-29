UPDATE (10:33 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29): KYTC says that the crash scene has been cleared, and all lanes of I-64 eastbound have reopened.

UPDATE (8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29): Kentucky State Police say that the crash involved a passenger car and a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed I-64 eastbound lanes in Carter County early Tuesday morning.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Exit 179 to Exit 181. The crash happened just after 2:30 Tuesday morning, near the Boyd County line.

Right now crews are working to fully re-open I-64 east in Carter County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the tractor-trailer went into the median, leaving debris and spilling fuel.

KYTC officials say they are working to open at least one lane soon, but clean-up may take several more hours. Traffic is being detoured on the Industrial Parkway.