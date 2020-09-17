Accountant switches careers, homeschools nephews for student-teacher credit

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As parents in West Virginia struggle to balance work and e-learning with their kids at home, one former accountant is taking that burden off her sister’s shoulders.

Annie Fancher said, “I decided to come back and teach and help out my sister because she needed somebody who would be able to be here and help her so she could go to work.”

Fancher lost her accounting job in Virginia due to COVID-19, so she decided to move back to the Mountain State and pursue a teaching degree while helping her three young nephews succeed in the virtual classroom.

Fancher’s sister, Elizabeth Keener said, “my sister who’s the smartest person I know, is doing this for her teaching program, hopefully she can teach someone else’s kids because of this.”

It’s her second day on the job, unpaid, but in return, Fancher is earning student-teacher credit through Liberty University.

She says she tries to make learning as normal as possible by creating a make-shift mini classroom at her sister’s house.

“I’m still learning all the ins and outs of teaching and I kind of get to use them as guinea pigs, so it’s a lot of fun and I get to spend time with the people I love, so it makes a big difference,” said Fancher.

Fancher is in her first semester and once completed, this will be her third degree under her belt.

