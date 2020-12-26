Accused Charleston cop killer moved from hospital to jail

Joshua Phillips, 38, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Lawrence Messina, Communications for the Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of the December 1st shooting of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson was moved early Saturday from the hospital to the South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County.

Joshua Phillips has been treated at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston since the shooting of Johnson mid-afternoon December 1st. After surviving for several days on life-support, Johnson died on Thursday December 3rd and was buried with full department honors on Tuesday December 8th.

Phillips was initially arraigned via video from his hospital bed December 12th and charged with felony First Degree Murder.

