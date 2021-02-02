Active COVID-19 cases in WV continue to drop

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases are hovering right above 20,000, continuing to drop. The state reached its highest point of active cases on Jan. 10 with 29,257 cases. Today, on Feb. 2, that number has dropped to 20,047.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old male from Harrison County, and an 82-year-old male from Monongalia County. A total of 2,031 West Virginians have died in connection to the virus.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say 510 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Mountain State in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring West Virginia to 121,935 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. 99,857 West Virginians have now recovered from the virus. The WV DHHR says 438 West Virginians remain hospitalized with COVID-19, and 118 of those patients are in the ICU and 48 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 1,935,299 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.33% and a current cumulative rate of 5.62%.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 195,825 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 70,948 people in the Mountain State have been fully vaccinated. West Virginia residents can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Boone, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are in red. Roane, Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Webster, Lewis, Taylor and Monroe counties are listed as gold, and yellow counties include Preston, Tucker, Barbour, Calhoun and Mercer counties.

Summers County and Lincoln County are both in green. The remaining 27 West Virginia counties are listed as orange on the map.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,117), Berkeley (8,993), Boone (1,446), Braxton (746), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,167), Calhoun (214), Clay (358), Doddridge (416), Fayette (2,417), Gilmer (592), Grant (1,003), Greenbrier (2,268), Hampshire (1,400), Hancock (2,495), Hardy (1,223), Harrison (4,512), Jackson (1,576), Jefferson (3,366), Kanawha (11,169), Lewis (863), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,457), Marion (3,381), Marshall (2,838), Mason (1,671), McDowell (1,265), Mercer (3,937), Mineral (2,510), Mingo (1,944), Monongalia (7,153), Monroe (887), Morgan (883), Nicholas (1,063), Ohio (3,415), Pendleton (583), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (561), Preston (2,433), Putnam (3,872), Raleigh (4,216), Randolph (2,230), Ritchie (568), Roane (466), Summers (677), Taylor (1,027), Tucker (460), Tyler (577), Upshur (1,506), Wayne (2,405), Webster (259), Wetzel (1,014), Wirt (329), Wood (6,563), Wyoming (1,615).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.