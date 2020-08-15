Actor Dennis Quaid adopts cat who shares his name

Dennis Quaid arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LYNCHBURG VA (WOWK/CNN) — An adorable black cat in Virginia is becoming a Hollywood star or, at least, a star’s fur-baby.

The kitty’s name is Dennis Quaid and that’s who’s adopting him!

The actor is co-host of a podcast called “The Pet Show.“

He says he saw a news story and said the cat had waited more than a year for adoption.

“It was really off the wall, but — I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” Quaid said.

He couldn’t pass up adopting this little guy with his name, from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“Well I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world. Whatever we could do for that.”

While it’s not on the top 10 list for most popular cat names, it has certainly sparked a lot of buzz. A shelter cat with his name plus a pet podcast equals the perfect adoption story. a tale so good, shelter staff didn’t believe it at first.

“I was like there’s no way this is real, like. Someone is pranking us. I was like, the real Dennis Quaid?” Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager

jimmy jellinek, co-host of the pet show:

“we reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us. Um, and then, uh, once we got past the, no we’re not trolls or crazy people–” Jimmy Jellinek, co-host of The Pet Show

After that, they got to meet kitty Dennis Quaid via zoom.

And this weekend Jimmy will fly from Los Angeles to Lynchburg to pick up the new office pet.

“Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Quaid said.

Hey, it worked for Dennis Quaid, the cat, and he’s already mastered his closeup.

