(WOWK) — All Elite Wrestling star, Jon Huber, more commonly known by his stage name “Brodie Lee” has passed away at the age of 41.

AEW officials made the announcement on Twitter around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Brodie Lee’s wife, Amanda, also known as “Synndy Synn” confirmed on her Instagram that his death was due to an unspecified illness.