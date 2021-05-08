After 108 years, Man Hillbillies bring home state title

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in 108 years, the Man High Hillbillies are state champions.

Man snapped Pendleton County’s 40 game win streak to win the title.

The game was tight from beginning to end.

It was tied at 36, with 1:27 left on the clock.

Hillbillies hit a three, to make it 39-36.

The Man defense was all over Pendleton, and got the ball back on the other side of the court.

Hillbillies’ Peyton Adams was fouled with about 30 seconds left.

He hit it, to make it a two possession game.

Then the defense made another stop. Peyton Adams had the ball, and chucked it down court to Austin Ball who hit a HUGE two-handed dunk to tie a bow on this championship game.

And the tears started falling before the sound of the buzzer.

The Hillbillies bring a state title back to Man, the final 43-36.