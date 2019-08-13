After son’s death, couple looks to help other parents with grief

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK)- After losing their unborn son Oliver, Katie and Kurt Dennis are now working to comfort other couples who experience a similar loss.

Katie and Kurt were preparing for their son until July 24 when Katie said she didn’t feel Oliver kick like he normally does so she made an appointment with her doctor.

“There was no heartbeat and then we went into the ultrasound room and he didn’t have any blood flow coming from the umbilical cord either so at that point she said you’re going to have to deliver,” said Katie.

The doctor believes Oliver grabbed the umbilical cord and cut off blood flow, a tragic accident. Even after her son’s death, Katie needed to deliver him. After that, it was time to say goodbye.

“In your mind you’re expecting to spend a lifetime with him and then this happens…” said Kurt.

Family and friends were able to come and see Oliver but by evening he had already begun to change and the couple was forced to say goodbye.

“When he was born he looked like our son and then just in the evening time it was… I mean, he still looked like our son but it was a big difference,” said Katie.

It would be later on Katie and Kurt would learn about a CuddleCot and how that could have extended their time with their son. The CuddleCot system is a pad that cools babies, allowing families to stay with their children longer before they need to go to the morgue.

“They can actually dress their baby, even put a diaper on their baby all that stuff. Hold them, keep them in the room with them while they’re in the hospital because we spent another day in the hospital and Oliver was already downstairs,” said Katie.

Katie and Kurt wanted that time for other parents going through a loss, so they started a fundraiser for Madison’s Miracles, trying to donate a CuddleCot to CAMC in Charleston. Within hours they reached their goal, then within two-days they reached 5,000 dollars. The money that doesn’t go to the CuddleCot for CAMC will be donated to Madison’s Miracles.

“The fact that we get to now, hopefully, give that opportunity for other families to spend, even if it’s just an extra day, that extra day is going to feel like a lifetime,” said Kurt.