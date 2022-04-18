CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has reached a major deal with an opioid drug manufacturer.

On Monday, Morrisey’s office announced the settlement was reached with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The amount is more than double Janssen’s national settlement proposal of $48 million.

“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 A.M. We’ll keep you updated on air and online.