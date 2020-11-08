Alex Trebek passes away at 80

FILE – This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” veteran host’s nomination for best game show host could give him for a second consecutive win in the category. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CULVER CITY, CA (WOWK) – Alex Trebek, the host of JEOPARDY since 1984, has passed away, according to JEOPARDY! officials. He died this morning surrounded by friends and family. He was 80 years old.

Trebek is well-known for being the host of JEOPARDY!, being the host for more than 37 seasons, setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show. He also won a Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times and was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Trebek also was awarded the Order of Canada honor from his native land in 2017.

According to JEOPARDY! officials, in March of 2019, Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He continued to host JEOPARDY! for the next 18 months until October 29, 2020. His last episode will air on December 25, 2020.

At this time, the show has not announced any plans for a new host.

This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever, Mike Richards, JEOPARDY! Executive Producer



Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

According to Trebek’s family, there are no announced plans for a service, but gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.