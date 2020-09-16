All former UMWA members from Murray Energy rehired at ACNR following end of bankruptcy proceedings

TRIANGLE, VA (WBOY) – American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc. (ACNR) has emerged from the Murray Energy bankruptcy, resulting in all United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) members being rehired, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts

UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts issued a statement on Wednesday, detailing the end of the Murray Energy bankruptcy proceedings and the shift of all the company’s assets to ACNR. Roberts said that as per the agreement ACNR signed in May, all UMWA members who formerly worked for Murray Energy have been hired by the new company and are working.

“I commend the officers and membership of our Local Unions at ACNR operations for their perseverance and patience through this proceeding. It has not been an easy time for them, especially during this coronavirus pandemic,” Roberts said in his statement. “There is much to be concerned about for those of us associated with and working in the coal industry during these troubling times, but it is good that this process has finally been completed and our members can put the uncertainty of the bankruptcy behind them.”

To read Roberts’ full statement, click here.

