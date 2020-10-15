All-inclusive splashpad unveiled in Jewel City

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On the west side of Huntington, a special unveiling took place for a project which has been in the works for nearly a year.

The new all-inclusive park addition is one of only two if it’s kind in the country.

“It seems a little odd to have a grand opening here late in the fall, but due to the COVID situation things got pushed behind and the construction took longer than expected. Kathy McKenna, interim director, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

Tucked away behind Route 52, St. Cloud Commons park boasts an all-inclusive playground, an event lodge, a picnic area, several ball fields, and now—an all-inclusive splashpad!

A sign advertising St. Cloud Commons’ newest addition. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“We’re here today to celebrate the grand opening of our new all-inclusive splash pad here at St. Cloud Commons.” Kathy McKenna, interim director, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

Organizers of the project cut the ribbon, unveiling Huntington’s brand-new splashpad. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“In this time of uncertainty and social unrest, it’s really refreshing to be able to offer a playground like this for all people, irregardless of age, irregardless of abilities, irregardless of race, color, or creed.” Dr. Rocco Morabito, president, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

A frog fountain at the St. Cloud Commons splashpad. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“This is part of our ‘Building Better Communities’ grant program. It’s our signature program, and we were so pleased to be able to award half a million dollars, split between two different worthy splashpad projects across the country. And Huntington, West Virginia is one of those two.” Laura Martin, member of the Board of Trustees, American Water Charitable Foundation

The splashpad will not be officially operational until the spring, when it warms back up. However, organizers behind this project say they wanted to let the community know it’s finally finished.

“We hope to come back in the spring and have a major open house when everyone can come out and enjoy this beautiful facility.” Kathy McKenna, interim director, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

Simply one more thing for residents of Huntington to look forward to come next year, the splashpad also features signs explaining the water system.

This facility was designed to be accessible to all regardless of ability.

Organizers say they look forward to opening this to the public come next spring.

