(WOWK) — Exceptionally warm temperatures for early March are in store for Saturday through Monday but there will be rain coming on Sunday and Monday along with some strong wind gusts at times.

The rain portion of this forecast happens on Sunday with some scattered showers from time to time. Monday morning the showers are lined up west of us then they come into the region from the west along with the chance of some thunder as well. See the slideshow below for an idea of rain placement and timing.

The two days of precipitation will bring 2 to 3 inches of rain to the area. That could be enough to cause some localized flooding by Monday.

Predictor model output showing expected rainfall through the middle of next week

After Monday, the temperatures will cool dramatically for Tuesday. The next round of rain looks light to scattered on Thursday. Look for changes to the Friday forecast due to model uncertainty at this long range.

