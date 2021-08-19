Amazon looking to Ohio as a site for retail department stores, WSJ reports

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Amazon plans to open several brick and mortar stores with some of the first expected to open in Ohio, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The business paper cites “people familiar with the matter,” saying the new stores will operate similarly to large department stores such as Macy’s, Norstrom, and Bloomingdales but will be less than a third of the size.

Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren said in a CNBC interview Thursday that he’s surprised it took Amazon so long to act. He believes physical locations would cut down on the number of returns for Amazon, particularly with clothing, a huge expense.

Amazon would not give a comment to the Associated Press on the Wall Street Journal report.

According to Market Watch, this spring Amazon became the No. 1 clothing retailer in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.