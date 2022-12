CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on interstate 64 in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, it happened Thursday morning on I-64 westbound, near the MacCorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston.

Dispatchers tell us an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed, shutting down the middle and fast lanes.

Crews with the South Charleston Police and Fire Departments are on scene. No word on when the interstate will reopen. Stay with WOWK for the latest.