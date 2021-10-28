Father turns himself in after Amber Alert issued for children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Amber Alert it issued Thursday morning for two missing children, saying the suspect has turned himself in.

FCSO says the children, 3-year-old Kai Williams and 1-year-old Zai Page, are safe.

The children’s father, 24-year-old Zaiquire Kiyon Dajoure Page, turned himself in Thursday morning and is in custody, according to FCSO.

FCSO issued the Amber Alert after it reported the children were abducted by a male non-custodial parent from the Speedway gas station located at 715 Brown Road in Franklin Township.