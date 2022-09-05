CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene helping one of their own.

Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.

The entire bridge is shut down and so is Kanawha Boulevard in the area below – near the Drug Emporium.

The incident happened just happed after 10PM.

13 News has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

At this time is not clear how the accident happened or if anyone is in the vehicle.

According to Charleston Police, this was a single vehicle crash, with minor injuries to the driver.

This story is developing stay with 13 News for updates.