Amy Coney Barrett confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett poses for a photo with junior United States Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Capitol Hill on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Amy Coney Barrett is officially confirmed to the United States Supreme Court Justice.

The move will fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat and create a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the high court.

The vote comes despite objections by Democrats, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who says the vote should happen after the election. President Donald Trump plans to swear Barrett in at the White House shortly after she’s confirmed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.