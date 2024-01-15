(WOWK) — Before the early week snow tapers off, there is a chance for yet another round of snow that could even produce a few inches of accumulation later this week.

Starting with the Monday-Tuesday snow, the forecast shown below has a head start on verifying very well. This is the forecast from the StormTracker 13 meteorologists for snow totals by mid day Tuesday.

The snow that lingers in the West Virginia mountains tapers off later Tuesday but new rounds of snow are showing up on all of the medium range models as early as Thursday evening. See the slideshow below for a look at the American GFS version of Predictor.

Current weather models show another good 3 inches of snow from this event around the Charleston area with a little less near Huntington and an inch or two more in the southern coal fields of West Virginia and Kentucky as well as the high mountains in the eastern part of West Virginia. The amounts look very similar to the current snow event forecast despite a different set of reasons and different weather patterns.

After this projected round of snow, the temperatures get a chance to warm up by early next week and the next round of precipitation looks to be in the form of rain around the 24th or 25th of January.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the constant weather changes. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.