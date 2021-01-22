Another small business closing due to the pandemic

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George’s Laundromat in Barboursville, locked, and now closing for good.

“United you stand, divided you fall,” said Joanna Svingos-Smith, owner of a different laundromat in Huntington. “So if they needed a case of hangers for some reason, you give them a case of hangers. And vice versa. So little things like that, you help each other out. So yeah. It’s sad to see any business close.”

Now, George’s customers are coming here… to Victor’s Cleaners.

“If not one of them; we are the oldest, continuous family business in Huntington,” Svingos-Smith.

For over 100 years, this dry cleaning store has been in business.

And it’s been passed down three generations.

“My grandfather started the business in 1911,” said Svingos-Smith. “As a hat cleaning blocking and shoe shine business… then it evolved into dry cleaning and alterations, so yeah! We’ve been around for awhile.”

The now-owner, Svingos-Smith, says the pandemic has really hit her family’s business hard.

“Our business is definitely off,” she said. “A lot of our customers are still working from home. So they don’t need a dress shirt… they don’t need a dress… they don’t need a suit…”

Prom was canceled.

Weddings, canceled.

And alterations are a big part of this business.

“Even around the holidays when people would’ve normally had a lot of parties… everything was canceled,” said Svingos-Smith. “So, that’s definitely affected us.”

“We pick up and deliver no charge,” said Thomas Dougherty, a delivery driver for Victor’s Cleaners. “It’s pretty convenient. Especially because of the pandemic.”

Doughtery says he loves working here so much, he even came on his day off!

Another close-net, family-owned business. Suffering due to COVID-19.

“We’re gettin’ through it you know,” said Svingos-Smith. “A day at a time.”