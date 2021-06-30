Appalachian Power gets rate increase

by: Tom Lesyna

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The West Virginia Public Service Commission has given it’s approval for Appalachian Power to add a infrastructure surcharge to customer bills.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked for a $48.2 million dollar rate base increase and surcharge, but the Commission cut that amount to $44.2 million. The average residential customer’s rate will go up 6 percent on their monthly bill. The companies asked for the rate increase to recover costs related to infrastructure investments.

However, the Commission imposed a three year moratorium on the companies filing for another base rate increase.

The increase will take effect September 1st.

