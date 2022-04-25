(WOWK) — After a three day run of temperatures in the 80s, cooling showers and thunderstorms Monday night are sent to bring back sweatshirt and light jacket weather by the middle of the week.

A few scattered thunderstorms can be seen moving through Monday evening.

Predictor model output for Monday night showing scattered storms along a cold front moving east

A few of the storms could reach severe limits based on the chance of a damaging wind gust or two. The risk is low but is not zero. Scattered lightning and thunder are also likely in the region.

Potential damaging wind gust risk outlook for Monday night. 5% chance in brown areas.

The significantly cooler air does not arrive until the showers exit on Tuesday to the east. The rain should be focused mainly east of I-79 and U.S. 119 in southern West Virginia, and be gone by afternoon.

Predictor model output for rain Tuesday morning

Highs should only be in the low 60s on Tuesday and many places won’t make it out of the 50s on Wednesday.

Predictor model output for temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will only be in the 50s for highs on Wednesday followed by clearing skies and overnight lows in the 30s as we headed to Thursday. At that point there could be some frost Thursday morning.

Predictor model output for temperatures Thursday morning

We anticipate a gradual warm-up by the weekend with temperatures even a few degrees above normal possible.

Predictor model output for temperatures Saturday afternoon

Predictor model output for temperatures Sunday afternoon

