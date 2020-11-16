Are you ready for winter weather?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Across Charleston, the heavy winds whipped around Sunday causing trees and power lines to fall in several areas. As the weather starts to change, emergency services are always reminding people to be prepared.

Wind gusts up to 58 miles an hour caused trees to topple in Saint Albans and in the Little Tyler area of Charleston.

Officials want people to keep in mind that bad weather can strike at any time and people need to be ready.

The West Virginia Division of Emergency Management has teamed up with Gov. Jim Justice to designate November 16 – 20 as Winter Weather Awareness Week. They’re encouraging people to winterize their homes and vehicles.

“Check your tires and make sure you got good tread on your tires. Make sure your vehicle is up to service. Take it into a shop and have them check it over,” Jacob Doss, American Towing said.

People also need to prepare an emergency kit. It should have up to three days’ worth of food, water, medicine and other essential items in the event of a prolonged power outage and travel isn’t possible.

“Flashlights put a couple of blankets and maybe some LEDs so people can see you,” Billie Curry, American Towing said.

West Virginians should also keep an eye on weather forecasts and communicate information with others. If it is snowing or driving conditions get bad, plan ahead and slow down.

“Not slowing down, taking corners way too fast and most of them don’t have good tread on their tires,” Curry said.

As we head into winter, the biggest piece of advice crews recommend is if the roads are bad and you don’t think you can do it – don’t do it.

West Virginia will share winter weather preparedness information throughout the week via the web, Facebook and Twitter.

