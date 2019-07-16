Area kids to spend the week learning from first responders

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — The 4th annual “First Responders Camp for Kids” is happening this week at the Ashland Fire Department’s training tower.

Youngsters in grades 4 through 7 are learning all about emergency services, what first responders do, and how the different agencies work together to keep Ashland safe.

Tuesday, the kids got a chance to check out a police cruiser and all the equipment officers carry with them to do their jobs.

“We enjoy this kind of stuff,” said Ashland Police D.A.R.E. Officer Troy Patrick. “We love getting out with the kids, getting out with them and showing them what we do. I mean, it’s what I do.”



The camp gives children an up close look and may even plant the idea that they want to do this kind of job for a living when they grow up.

“I think at this age it’s really important for [the kids] to start looking at career choices, and they look up to these first responders,” said Donetta Trimble, director of education at Highlands Museum.

The camp is hosted by the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland.

The kids will hear from firefighters on Wednesday and from EMTs on Thursday.

On Friday, the camp will culminate with a mock car crash where kids will get to see different first responders in action working together.