Ashland Boys Hoops holds outdoor gathering to honor perfect 33-0 season

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland boys basketball was determined to not let it’s perfect 33-0 season go by the wayside after the season was canceled due to COVID-19 the Tomcats were planning on holding a banquet to commemorate the team’s success, but even that was postponed four times due to the pandemic.

While they could not gather at the downtown Marriott hotel in Ashland. The Tomcats did have the chance to hold an outdoor gathering at the Wildwood Church of God in Ashland today.

This season is historic for the team. They aimed to become the first undefeated state champion in Kentucky High School basketball since 1948.

We’ll never know if that played out. Coach Jason Mays says, “they could have won the whole thing or lost in the first round.”

With how much success the team had and how it all abruptly ended leaving lingering “what ifs”, the community will never forget this team.

“This team was special and this community’s special. I mean you saw tonight. I don’t know how many cars are out there, but this place loves their high school sports. Ashland Kentucky is a special place with special people. I’m just honored and humbled to be the coach of the high school in this great community,” says Coach Mays.

Cole Villers says, “I’ll never forget anyone on this team, anyone in this program — the coaches, the managers, just anyone; and just like the family-like bond that we had; and just our faith in each other and our faith in god. That will always remain in my heart.”

