ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Green Bridge between Rt. 52 in Coal Grove, Ohio and Ashland, Kentucky is closed Monday morning after an accident.

A tractor trailer, hauling construction materials, overturned just after turning onto the bridge. It happened just after 3:30 Monday morning.

The bridge will not open until a Kentucky State Inspector can check it out. There is no word on how long that will take. A tow-truck arrived on scene around 5:30 Monday morning to get the truck upright. No injuries were reported.

Traffic out of Ashland in unaffected. Drivers coming into Ashland will have to cross another bridge — either the bridge at Russell, Kentucky or West Huntington.