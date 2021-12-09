Ashland woman accused of trying to set convenience store clerk on fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is accused of trying to set a clerk and convenience store on fire in Ashland.
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at a store at 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue.
Police said Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland poured gasoline on the clerk and cash register area.
They say she then pulled out a lighter and tried to start a fire.
Customers intervened and subdued her until officers arrived.
Helton is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.
She’s at the Boyd County Detention Center.