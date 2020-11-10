Attack in troubled Ohio county jail leaves inmate dead

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Authorities have launched an investigation into an attack that left an inmate dead in a troubled Ohio county jail.

According to a statement by Cuyahoga County, there was a “physical altercation” involving two inmates inside the county jail on Monday.

Officials say 48-year-old Shane Trawick of Cleveland was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There was no word on the other inmate.

Since July 2019, Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections had conducted monthly oversight inspections of the jail. Those inspections ended less than a month ago.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.