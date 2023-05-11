Huntington, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE: According to arrest records from the Huntington Police Department, a man named Clinton Kincaid was arrested overnight and charged with 1st Degree Arson.

ORIGINAL:

A potential house fire in Huntington was prevented Thursday morning when police officers found a man trying to set a home on fire.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, a fire was reported in the 600 block of W 9th Street around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Huntington Police arrived on the scene ahead of fire crews and saw a person allegedly trying to set fire to the house. Officers were able to stop the fire and take the suspect into custody before the flames took hold.

Cabell County dispatchers tell us the home is not believed to be abandoned, but it’s unknown if anyone was living in the home at the time.