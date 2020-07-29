Attorneys seek names of babies born exposed to drugs

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma launched an ad campaign Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, to tell people harmed by their powerful prescription opioid where they can file claims against the company. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A group of West Virginia attorneys is asking a judge to force the state to release the names of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the lawyers want the names so they can send families a notice of pending litigation and seek compensation for them. They filed a complaint in Kanwaha County Circuit Court seeking the names.

Attorney Booth Goodwin says the deadline for individuals and entities to file a claim against Purdue Pharma in the bankruptcy case is July 30, 2020.

Attorneys are concerned that families may not know they qualify for compensation.

