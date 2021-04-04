Authorities investigate Meigs County Easter Sunday murder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Meigs County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating an apparent homicide Sunday, after a 911 call was received around 5:00 a.m..

Sheriff Keith Wood says deputies were responding to a “gunshots” call placed by those living in the area after a shooting victim pounded on a door pleading for help.

Wood says the shooting happened near the old Wild Horse Restaurant on Legion Terrace Road where the victim was found.

Wood says the victim, identified only as a 25 year old man, later died of his injuries at the hospital about an hour later.

Ohio State Police are helping with investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.