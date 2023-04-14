Tornado, WV (WOWK) – An auto garage is a total loss and will likely need to be demolished after an intense fire early Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire broke out at Woody’s Garage on Smith Creek Road in Tornado. Firefighters on the scene say the garage was fully involved when they arrived and explosions could be heard inside, likely from the equipment inside. The fire was largely under control by 6 a.m., but was deemed structurally unsound and will likely need to be torn down.

No word on what may have started the fire and no injuries have been reported. Units from the West Side, Jefferson and Lakewood fire departments responded to the scene, with Institute fire providing coverage.