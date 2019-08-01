Back-to-School Safety: Alternatives for Severe Allergies

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — As students prepare to head back to school, some parents are facing added stress due to a shortage of the potentially life-saving drug, EpiPen.

Back in May of 2018, the FDA declared a shortage of Mylan EpiPens and it’s generic version, citing manufacturing delays. Mylan does not manufacture the product, rather the product is manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer Company.

While that was more than a year ago, according to the FDA, the shortage continues.

It is something that West Virginia Children Allergy Alliance’s Kimberly Earl knows on a personal level. Earl has two children with severe allergies.

“We previously had used the EpiPen but with the lack of availability, we had to switch,” Earl told 13 News.

The Earl family had made the switch to the “Auvi-Q,” a device that talks the patient through the process from start to finish. According to Earl, “Auvi-Q” is available to those with commercial insurance for little to no cost.

For a full list of other alternatives approved by the FDA, click here.