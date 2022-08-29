(WOWK) — The vaunted Backyard Brawl rivalry of WVU and Pitt picks back up Thursday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. The good news for football fans who might attend, the weather is looking good.

The game forecast for 7 p.m. calls for temperatures in the mid 70s, falling into the 60s which is more of late September feel than the first day of the month.

There won't be many complaints with this game forecast.