Barboursville cancels fall festival

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Barboursville will cancel its fall festival.

The festival is in its 40th year. The festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 16-19, 2020.

Additionally, The Vineyard in the Village, The Spring Wine Festival will be canceled and rescheduled for next year as will the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020.

