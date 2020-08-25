Besmear upholds KHSAA decision start fall sports on time

(WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced his decision not to overturn the KHSAA ruling for sports to begin on time.

“”It’s not because I think it’s a good decision, or a wise decision,” Beshear said. “But, if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky to take responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”

Practices can now begin this week, with competition beginning September 7th for soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and cross country. Football can being September 11th at the earliest.

“By starting with some of the most high contact sports, we risk a shortened season,” Beshear said. “We risk what I think can be successful plans to get our kids back in school, and we risk every other sport to follow.”

Individual school districts are now left to decide whether or not to play.

There has not yet been a decision on crowd capacities or fan attendance.

