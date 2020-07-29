(WIVB) — Best Buy is closing its stores on Thanksgiving, but shoppers will still be able to order items online.
The retailer says it is working to offer more convenient pickup options and start offering some seasonal deals earlier in the year.
The latter is being done so that customers can purchase holiday gifts earlier.
This past Monday, Target announced that it would also be closing its stores on Thanksgiving, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio travel advisory list updated with states with new highest positivity rates
- Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 slightly better organized Wednesday
- America’s COVID-19 death toll: The numbers you need to understand
- Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder, kidnapping case facing federal charges
- West Virginia officials scramble to help town’s water outage
- Justice gives update on pandemic in WV
- WVU student says she’s scared to return to campus because of COVID-19
- Biden expected to choose running mate next week
- ‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 1-2, 2020
- Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving