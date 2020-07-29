Coronavirus Updates

Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

(WIVB) — Best Buy is closing its stores on Thanksgiving, but shoppers will still be able to order items online.

The retailer says it is working to offer more convenient pickup options and start offering some seasonal deals earlier in the year.

The latter is being done so that customers can purchase holiday gifts earlier.

This past Monday, Target announced that it would also be closing its stores on Thanksgiving, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”

