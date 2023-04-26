A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Charleston. April 26, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to the scene after a bicyclist was struck in Charleston this morning.

According to authorities on scene, a bicyclist was crossing the street at Washington Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue North in Charleston around 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a Jeep pickup truck.

Police say when they arrived on scene, the cyclist was beneath the vehicle. They say when they got him up, he refused to be transported for medical treatment and walked away from the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene throughout the incident.