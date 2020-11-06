Biden takes slight lead in Pennsylvania from Trump

Combination picture of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about the early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. November 4, 2020. Pictures taken November 4. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Carlos Barria)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/CBS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania early Friday morning from President Donald J. Trump.

Overnight the President had an 18,000 vote lead but the latest release from Pennsylvania election authorities Friday morning gives the Democrat challenger a 5,500 vote lead. There are still approximately 130,000 votes, all mail-in, to be counted.

Also overnight, Biden took a slight lead over the President in Georgia.

