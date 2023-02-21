(WOWK) — Winds once again buffeted the region on Tuesday with some strong wind gusts. Some of the stronger gusts topped 30 miles per hour in the region. More toasty and windy conditions are on the way.

Maximum wind gusts for Tuesday

More strong wind is coming with daytime gusts on Wednesday up around 25 – 35 mph once again.

Predictor model output for wind gust speeds for Wednesday afternoon

The wind is expected to dip a little before bouncing back up very late Wednesday night / early Thursday morning.

Predictor model output for wind gust speeds late Wednesday night

The temperature will once again hop up into near, or above-record territory.

The records for Wednesday stand at 80 degrees in Charleston back on February 21, 1913. In Huntington the record for the date is 77 in 2018. Huntington has a better chance of breaking a record on Wednesday than Charleston with highs projected around 77.

Thursday, records could fall for high temperatures as the February 22 record highs stand at 74 for Charleston and 75 for Huntington. Both records were established on the same day in 1930. The forecast highs for Thursday are several degrees warmer.

When winds are strong, be sure to secure loose items outdoors and leave ample space around high profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, delivery vans or RVs.

