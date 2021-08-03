Biles wins bronze

(WOWK) -- Many viewers of StormTracker 13 have told us they would actually like more rain for their gardens and lawns and it looks like some of them will get a little bit of rain but perhaps not as much as they would like over the next few days. A look at the current rain total forecast through Thursday night shows the bulk of the rain locally will fall from Williamson to Charleston in a narrow band of up to an inch, while the rest of the area sees well less than half an inch.

Tuesday should bring a line of showers up Corridor G (U.S. Route 119) from southeast Kentucky into the Charleston area. At the same time, the rain will also get a shove to the west from upper level steering wind currents. This is opposite of the prevailing wind so it may look a little odd when checking the VIPIR Real Time Radar on Tuesday. Below is a projection of how the day should go with Predictor.