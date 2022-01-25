Bitter cold, snow, then much warmer all within the next week

(WOWK) — Nature is set to throw lots of different types of weather scenarios our way including some brutally cold air, some snow then some very warm temperatures all in the span of a week. It all starts with a cold snap on Wednesday when temperatures start in the teens.

Predictor model output for morning temperatures Wednesday

The wind chill will also be a big issue in the high mountains of West Virginia where wind chill advisories are in effect. Chills there can feel like -10 degrees or colder at times.

Predictor model output of wind chill values early Wednesday

Wind Chill Advisories for the WV High Terrain through Wednesday morning

The next weather feature comes along late Thursday into Friday with snow expected. See the slideshow below for ideas of how this will take shape.

Snow amounts on models show up with about 2 inches or less for the areas west of I-79 and west of U.S. 119 (Corridor G) but the air temperature and ground temperature at the surface will be well above 32 degrees so we anticipate a rapid rate of melting on roads during the daytime snow Friday. At this juncture it’s safe to say light accumulations are expected but the refreeze Friday night would be the more important thing to look out for after sundown as wet roads could flash freeze.

A very cold weekend is in store with more overnight lows in the teens Friday night and single digits on Saturday night. Then things take a huge turn and begin to warm on a southwesterly flow of air through the week starting Monday when highs jump back into the 40s. Models indicate a run at 50 or warmer starting Tuesday and staying very warm all week. The normal high runs around 44 degrees for the Charleston-Huntington area.

Here’s how the forecast looks numbers-wise over the coming week (as of Tues Jan 25, 2022) :

Stay tuned for more changes as things unfold and as always grab the free StormTracker 13 app at the link right below.