Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week Four

In this week’s Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss at great length the decision to postpone the Steelers week four matchup with the Tennessee Titans due to COVID-19.

Did the NFL make the right call in postponing the game for the Black and Gold? What will this mean for the players? The guys weigh in!

