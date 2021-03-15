Black lives matter protests leading to decrease in police killing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been nearly a year since millions of people raised their voices in an uproar over police brutality and those voices are now starting to be heard.

Recent studies show the number of police homicides is decreasing.

Throughout summer 2020, millions of people in states across the US hit the streets to protest that black lives matter. The movement started after the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO. But, things fueled quickly again after the death of George Floyd.

“The Black Lives Matter protests, marches and rallies was a call to our neighbors, our government, first responders and strangers to say I need you to see me. I need you to protect me,” Del. Danielle Walker, (D) Monongalia said.

According to the Social Science Research Network, cities that experienced the protests have seen a 20% decrease in killings by police.

“I feel proud of it, but I also don’t feel surprised. I think people expect us to be surprised, but this is the goal. This is the point of doing it – to bring awareness and I think there’s been a lot of change happening because there has been more visibility,” Layla Bonds, Executive Director of Black Lives Matter said.

Bonds works with the Charleston Police Department to see change.

“We’re really lucky here in Charleston, we have an excellent Chief of Police, Chief Tyke who has worked with us, sat down one on one with me many times and we’ve talked about ways the community can help be responsible and how officers can be more responsible and be better servants,” Bonds said.

Bonds also adds that policy change, like requiring officers to wear body cameras and certain training has made a huge difference when it comes to transparency and accountability.

“We’re seeing more policy changes that are saying ‘hey when we do interactions we’re going to do them a different way we’re going to work on de-escalation we’re going to work on all these different things that lead up to negative police interactions’”, Bonds said.

Del. Danielle walker says the protest opened the eyes of some officers to change their behavior.

“It really actually took a stand from those law enforcement officers that do their job the correct way. They no longer wanted to be associated with the bad apples,” Del. Walker said.

Bonds says there’s still a long way to go when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement and getting equal treatment.