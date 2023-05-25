HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews in Huntington Wednesday night battled two fires blocks away from the other and just about an hour apart.

The first was reported at an abandoned home near 19th Street and Ninth Avenue just before nine p.m..

About an hour later a second fire was reported at a home in the 800 Block of 24th Street. No one was inside this home when crews arrived.

At both scenes, crews report heavy smoke and fire with downed power lines. No injuries were reported at either scene.

There is no word what caused either fire.