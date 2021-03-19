“Bobcat 4 Beans” in support of a tough little girl

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Ellie is a strong seven-year-old little girl battling a tough fight. So the local community found a creative way to help out.

“Ellie started battling cancer when she was 17 months old. She has battled the same cancer three times, and luckily she has beat it twice,” said Brandon Washington, Ellie’s father.

And Ellie continues to fight back. But with weekly doctor appointments, it can be incredibly difficult for the entire family.

“It has been really hard on all of us with the traveling back and forth to Cincinnati for her treatments, the radiation and just trying to keep her spirits up,” said Washington.

With all of the expenses and trying to keep Ellie’s spirits elevated, Bobcat of Advantage Valley created a program called, “Bobcat for Bean” with a little help from Ellie, otherwise known as, Bean to her friends and family.

Companies and contractors can rent out the Bean machine and show off this bright-colored ride with pride, knowing they are helping an amazing little girl.

“We are going to give 15% of what this machine generates in rental to them to help with expenses and things like that,” said Devon Criss, the area manager of Bobcat Equipment.

Once word got out, a generous company in Morgantown dedicated rent for this purple and pink machine for an entire year.

“Make sure it’s out as much as possible, so it generates a lot of revenue to help these guys through everything they are doing,” said Criss.

A strong machine supporting an even stronger little girl.