NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A body was discovered Monday in Nicholas County.

Sheriff William Nunley says at this time they do not believe foul play is suspected.

The body was found by people riding motorcycles in the Summersville area of Armstrong Road, down near the river.

Sheriff Nunley says the body, that has not been identified yet, was severely decomposed.

He adds the crime scene unit came in to collect evidence.

Sheriff Nunley says that this is the same area where a man named James Aaron Key went missing back in February.

Key is 38 years old and from Summersville. He was last seen on February 28th.

We will let you know when an identification is made.